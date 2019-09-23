Among the NBA teams who have been linked to free agent veteran forward Carmelo Anthony, the Brooklyn Nets seemed to be the landing spot with the most traction. However, Shams Charania now reports that the Nets are "very unlikely" to sign the 10-time All Star

Just last week, SNY's Ian Begley reported that "several Brooklyn players remain fully in favor" of the Nets signing Melo, and it was previously reported by The Athletic's Fran Isola that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were both pushing the organization to do so.

The Nets currently have the maximum of 15 guaranteed contracts on their roster, but with Wilson Chandler set to serve a 25-game suspension, the team could have elected to move him to the inactive list, thus creating an opening for Anthony. As it stands, the Nets don't appear to be interested in any such move.

Despite his popularity with the Nets players, and his peers around the league in general, it has become increasingly more likely that Anthony will be watching from the sidelines when the 2019-20 season gets underway next month. He has not appeared in an NBA game since November 8 after just a 10-game stint with the Houston Rockets.

Other teams that have been linked to Melo this off-season include the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. As we know, Melo is close with LeBron James and he could be the next superstar to try and convince his organization to take a chance on the 35-year old forward.