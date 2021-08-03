And just like that, the Los Angeles Lakers are even more stacked. Following the blockbuster trade that landed Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles and the surprising return of former Championship-winning Lakers Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza, it has now been revealed that Carmelo Anthony will officially don a Los Angeles Lakers jersey when the 2021-2022 NBA season commences.

The exciting news comes straight from ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported, "Free agent F Carmelo Anthony has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his manager Bay Frazier tells ESPN."

Carmelo's signing with the Lakers means that he will finally play alongside LeBron James during the regular season, almost two full decades after both of the beloved basketball players were drafted in 2003. By joining the Lakers, Carmelo also gives the fan-favorite franchise even better odds at another championship run this year, as the current roster now features LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Marc Gasol, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, and Wayne Ellington.

Carmelo has also recognized this game-changing news with a short, yet thrilling clip that he shared on social media. In the five-second vido, viewers can see the word "MELO," stylized as "ME7O," against a black background. Then, randomly at the :02-second mark, the "7" changes to the Lakers "L."

With the Los Angeles Lakers' impressive off-season moves, what team do you now think will be bringing home the Larry O'Brien trophy next summer?