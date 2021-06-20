Carmelo and La La Anthony have been through a lot over the last couple of decades. The two have been together since Melo's time with the Denver Nuggets and there have been moments in their relationship where they were simply no longer together. For instance, just a few years ago, it seemed like they were about to get divorced although they eventually got back together. Now, La La has officially filed for divorce, which is news that was officially reported on Thursday.

Despite this, the two remain friends and they are committed to co-parenting their son Kiyan. In fact, according to TMZ, the two were sitting next to each other at Kiyan's basketball game in Miami over the weekend. The two maintained a low profile throughout the game and as you can see from the images at the link below, they were friendly with one another.

Their appearance at the game comes after allegations from a woman that Carmelo is the father of her twins. Melo and La La have not commented on this story and for now, the woman's allegations remain unverified. Regardless, it's yet another addition to an already dramatic week for the couple.

Moving forward, it appears as though the divorce proceedings will go smoothly, and we wish the couple the best of luck in the future.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images