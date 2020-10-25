Following the Cincinnati Bengals' dramatic 37-34 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, and a subsequent argument on the sidelines with defensive line coach Nick Eason, Carlos Dunlap listed his Cincinnati apartment for sale on his Twitter account.

Michael Hickey / Getty Images

"~6000 sqft city view with huge balcony," he tweeted. "4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds!

"Owner is willing to sell furnished or unfurnished!"

The Bengals defense started the game strong, holding opposing quarterback Baker Mayfield to zero completions and an interception on his first five passes. From there, they struggled, allowing Mayfield to finish with five touchdowns on 22-for-23 passing.

This isn't the first time Dunlap has voiced his displeasure with the team on social media. Earlier this season he took shots at the coaching staff on Instagram: “Bengals Depth Chart Update: 'Stand Down And Stand By' is what this tells me. Zac/ Lou they got an experiment, but I don’t got time for this,” Dunlap wrote.

The Bengals are currently 1-4-1 in the AFC standings. The trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Bengals will take on the Titans next week.

