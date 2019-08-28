Carli Lloyd is one of the best soccer players in the entire world and has won multiple World Cups with the United States Women's National Team. Over the past few months, there has been some chatter surrounding her kicking abilities when it comes to football, and no, we don't mean European football. Earlier this month, Lloyd kicked a 55-yeard field goal during a Philadelphia Eagles practice and fans have been impressed ever since. This has led to speculation that she might try her hand at the NFL, a thought that almost became a reality when she was offered a roster spot by an anonymous NFL team for the last pre-season game of the summer.

In a report from ESPN, Lloyd's trainer James Galanis explained how she would be interested in the NFL and that if anything were to happen, it would be in 2020.

"If she's going to do this, she'll do it -- she'll train in the offseason, she'll get herself ready so that she just doesn't do it for the sake of doing it," Galanis said. "If she's going to do it, she's going to do it so that she can be a success."

Her trainer also commented on the technique NFL kickers have to employ and how Lloyd is more than ready for the challenge.

"We'll try kicking balls with a couple of steps," Galanis told ESPN. "And if her range is still the same ... then that's an important piece we knocked over because we'll know that she can kick the ball 55 yards with two steps, the same way an NFL player could.”

A woman playing in the NFL would certainly be a first although it would take quite a lot of convincing for it to actually happen.