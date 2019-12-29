The city of Lafayette has confirmed the identities of the five passengers involved in a fatal plane crash on Saturday morning. Among them was Carley McCord, 30, daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, and a successful sports reporter.

McCord's husband confirmed to the Associated Press that she was en route to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta to watch LSU take on Oklahoma.

Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, McCord graduated from Northwestern State University and Louisiana State University before landing her first job as an in-house reporter for the Cleveland Browns, according to WDSU.

She later worked freelance as a sideline reporter for Cox Sports Television, ESPN3 and WDSU-TV.

WDSU President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay said of McCord, “We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family. Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

McCord was also an in-game host for the New Orleans Pelicans. The team held a moment of silence to mourn her loss before last night's game