There's something fishy going on at Carl Crawford's 1501 Certified Entertainment. The Houston-based record label is home to Megan Thee Stallion, but the 26-year-old rap superstar has had plenty of issues with her label's boss as of late. After three years of court battles against Megan, 1501 head Carl Crawford is seemingly building a roster of artists that can be compared to Megan stylistically, with Martina Marie being the most recent example.

Megan's fanbase is going after Martina Marie, 1501's latest artist, for seemingly jacking one of the rapper's nicknames. In addition to calling herself "THEE Martina Marie" on Instagram, a recent caption of hers takes directly from one of Megan's most famous monikers.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Ok ok y’all got that… but It’s still giving Martina Snow," wrote the rapper on Instagram. As you likely know, Megan's alter-ego is Tina Snow, rapping in a more aggressive style and embracing wintery colors with her outfit and glam. The name was derived from her love for Pimp C.

After fans started to catch onto another 1501 artist seemingly borrowing from Megan's formula, the Hotties went after Martina in the comments, accusing her of copying the "Savage" artist and generally just being unoriginal. She clapped back, saying, "This shit funny asf cuz I really RAP and sing so I'm prepared for All bullshit."

She went on to share a meme, directly targeting Megan's fans in a disrespectful manner.

After what happened initially with Erica Banks, who was also accused of copying Megan's formula after signing to 1501, this looks to be another mess in the making. Do you think Carl Crawford is doing this intentionally and signing people who remind him of Megan?







