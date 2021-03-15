Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert returned to the court during the team's 122-111 win over the Pheonix Suns, Sunday, for the first time since undergoing surgery in January to treat a cancerous mass.

"A month and a half ago, two months ago, I didn't even know if I knew I was even gonna be out here, especially this soon, just with everything that happened, so it's definitely a level of gratefulness and just happy to be on the court," LeVert said.



Sarah Stier / Getty Images

After being traded to the Pacers from the Brooklyn Nets, a small mass on his left kidney was noticed during a team physical and medical test prior to the trade being finalized. LeVert was included in the multiple team deal that sent James Harden to Brooklyn.

LeVert finished with 13 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes during the win.

Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren praised LeVert after his first game back: "Absolutely, he energized our team, and his character level is so high. He's such a good person. He's been a great teammate throughout this entire time that he's been out, so our guys were very happy to have him back out there on the court."

