After acquiring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during the offseason, it became clear as day that the Brooklyn Nets were looking to win a championship now. Of course, they will have to go a year without the services of Kevin Durant, although with Kyrie Irving leading the offense, they will surely be a force to be reckoned with this season. One of the keys to last year's success was Caris LeVert who was given a three-year, $52.5 million extension yesterday.

With LeVert signed for the long term, it's clear that the Nets are trying to keep as much of the core together as possible which will certainly help keep some of the chemistry from last season intact. As you can imagine, LeVert was excited about the brand new extension and took to Twitter with a hype video showing off some of his highlights with the Nets.

Throughout the video, LeVert talks about how he knew he always wanted to come back to Brooklyn and that he loves the city very much. The opportunity to play with Durant and Irving certainly helped his decision as once KD comes back, the Nets will be the favorite to win the East in the 2020-2021 season.

For now, though, it remains to be seen how all of the Nets' pieces will come together once the season starts in October. There is still a lot to be figured out now that Irving will be the team's point guard. Regardless, it should make for an interesting season.