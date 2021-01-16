Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert, who was just traded from the Brooklyn Nets as apart of the blockbuster deal for James Harden, is now out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a “small mass” on his left kidney.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

The Pacers announced that the finding came during a physical prior to finalizing the aforementioned four-team trade. LeVert is currently in the process of undergoing further medical tests.

“On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance,” LeVert said in a statement. “We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible.”

In 12 games for Brooklyn this season, LeVert has averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

"We acquired Caris because of who he is as a young man first and foremost," Pacers vice president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement. "His basketball skill and on-court play speaks for itself and we know he has a great career ahead of him. We will support Caris through this time and know that he will join us on the court as soon as he is able."

Harden, who joined the Nets from Houston as a part of the trade, will make his Brooklyn debut against the Orlando Magic, Saturday night.

[Via]