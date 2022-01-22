Ever since Louis Vuitton creative director and streetwear visionary Virgil Abloh passed away to cancer in late November, his final creative projects have begun to be revealed. Whether it be his Spring-Summer 2022 Louis Vuitton collection, his design for an electric Maybach, his assistance on Tyler, The Creator's Golf le Fleur collection, his Sha'Carri Richardson documentary or some of his last Nike Air Force 1 designs, Virgil's posthumous works are being celebrated by his peers.

Now, it appears there will be a music release coming out soon with Virgil's name attached. Renowned producer Cardo, responsible for Drake hits like "God's Plan" and "Laugh Now Cry Later," Travis Scott hits like "goosebumps" and "through the late night" and Kendrick Lamar hits like "GOD," tweeted that he and Abloh had been working on a project before his passing: "Me and Virgil was working on a beat tape called “OFF THE RIP” … still coming. Has to."

It seems that the project will solely contain beats, as Cardo's production is highly coveted in today's rap landscape. Of Virgil Abloh's several hobbies or other endeavors, he enjoyed to DJ quite a bit. So, it is not toally uncharacteristic of his to purusue a music release such as this.

Also, in 2020, he assisted on Lupe Fiasco's HOUSE EP for the song "SHOES," where he gave brief interludes discussing how he would have designed shoes for the late Ahmaud Arbery, who lost his life duo to a tragic hate crime.

Would you listen to Cardo and Virgil Abloh's beat tape?