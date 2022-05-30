Tragedy has struck the NFL today as it was reported by ESPN that cornerback Jeff Gladney has tragically passed away at the age of 25. This news came from Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet who says the NFL star was killed in a car accident. Overstreet's statement included a call for privacy, saying "We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time."

Coming out of TCU, Gladney was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings before being let go in 2021. This March, Gladney was given another chance in the league with the Cardinals, and he was looking to make a good impression in training camp.

Gladney's passing has hit a lot of people hard, including his new teammates. In fact, JJ Watt took to Twitter following the tragedy, saying "Horrifying news to hear this morning. Just tragic. Rest In Peace Jeff." Jalen Reagor also commented on the news, stating "Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man... ain't too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please."

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates. Our hearts go out to Gladney's family during this very difficult time.

