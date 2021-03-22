Cardi B may feel, by her own admission, like the most hated artist on the planet at times -- but in reality, that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, the Grammy-winning rapper is easily one of the most commercially successful artists in the game right now, to the point where she actively holds the honor of being the female rapper with the most number-one singles in history.

2020 Billboard Women In Music/Getty Image

Today, Cardi extended her hold with another number one record for the collection, as "Up" officially secured the top position on the latest Hot 100 chart. Marking her fifth single to go number one, "Up" joins the likes of the diamond-certified "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It," the Maroon 5-assisted "Girls Like You" and the bawdy "WAP."

The New York artist took to Instagram to celebrate the new milestone, sharing a few spiritually-charged words in a heartfelt post. "I want God to come see me in my dreams when I take my nap today so I can kiss his feet and tell him how much I love him!!!" writes Cardi. "Yoooooo shit is amazing yoooooo. I got no words. Actually I got a lot of words but I can’t type it all."

No matter how hated and scrutinized Cardi may sometimes feel, it's evident that she has a dedicated and loyal following who appreciate her and her music, to the point where each release seems inevitably destined for the top of the Billboard charts. With an upcoming album in the works, don't be surprised to see Cardi strengthen her lead when the long-awaited Invasion Of Privacy follow-up eventually drops.