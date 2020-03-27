Sex appeal runs in the family, apparently. Hennessy Carolina, perhaps better known as Cardi B's sister, is a bombshell in her own right. The social media influencer has nearly seven million followers on the 'gram, with fans keeping track of her every move. Both she and her sis have worked hard to maintain their bodies and it shows. Hennessy Carolina felt like regaining the spotlight from her blood this week, stripping down to a bra-and-panty set to attempt to outshine her sister. The crazy thing about that is that it may have worked.

When Cardi B shared a photo of her sister's thirst trap activity on her own page, the post garnered over two-million likes. Her own version of the picture didn't even grab half of that. Henny has got all the men and women breaking their necks, punching the air while in self-quarantine since they can't physically link up with the starlet. We're sure her DMs are in shambles right now.

Carolina's follow-up thirst trap may even end up out-performing the original, showing her in the same outfit from the back, flexing body goals with her toned legs and buttocks. There is no denying that she looks incredible.

Take a look at Hennessy Carolina's latest social upload below and let us know who you prefer between her and her sister.