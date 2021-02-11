Can a day go by without people trying to pit two successful women in rap against one another? Cardi B was in attendance at the Super Bowl game this Sunday, hanging out with Offset, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Quavo, and more in a luxury suite. Notably missing from any pictures though was Saweetie, Quavo's partner-in-crime. The Bay Area rapper confirmed that she was also in Tampa Bay for the weekend, so many were shocked not to see her in the box with Cardi, Offset, and her boyfriend. Of course, speculation started flying that Cardi had ordered for the Icy Girl to stay out of her space.

As the chatter got louder and louder, Saweetie and Cardi B remained silent on the matter. However, Cardi's sister Hennessy Carolina stepped in to clear everything up, prompting a whole other kind of speculation.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

After somebody called her out for allegedly shading Saweetie in a video where she speaks about facial fillers, Hennessy responded, "I never followed sawtie [sic] so wtf are you talking about and secondly saweetie manager and cardis spoke yesterday about a project so stop trying to create narratives! Feen!"

Wait, hold up? A full project from Cardi B and Saweetie? Sign me up. The two rappers have been linked for the last two years through their Migos affiliations, but they haven't done much work together in the studio. Hopefully, Cardi's sister isn't capping about the project, because that sounds like something that a lot of people would be interested in.



Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Now that we know Cardi and Saweetie aren't beefing, would you be down for a project from the two rappers?

[via]