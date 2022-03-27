Cardi B's security guard is living his best life. During a recent trip to Disneyland with her 3-year-old daughter Kulture, the mother of two took a spin on the amusement park's famous Mad Tea Party ride, on which patrons get to coast around in giant pastel-coloured cups as they twirl about a giant plate.

In a brief clip uploaded to DJ Akademiks' Instagram page, the mother-daughter duo can be seen riding around in a pink teacup, the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker standing out in a bright red ensemble with a matching hat. Kulture, for her part, wore her hair in a high bun with a cream-coloured sweater keeping her warm.





Following closely behind them, in a blue and white floral car of his own was the 29-year-old's security, who kept his eyes locked tight on Bardi and her little girl, preventing his teacup from spinning anymore than necessary by keeping his hands off the inner wheel.

"Tryna act like he not enjoying himself," one IG user wrote in the comment section, clowning the guard's oh-so-serious expression. "Bro ready to up it at any setting," another added.

@akademiks/Instagram

Canadian recording artist Tory Lanez also joined in on the conversation, writing, "Lol he know he enjoying that shit lmao. That ride was fun back in the times."

In other Cardi B news, this New Music Friday she stepped out of her comfort zone by hopping on the remix of Summer Walker and SZA's hit song, "No Love" – check that out here, and see the video of Bardi's security guard intensely watching over her at Disneyland below.



