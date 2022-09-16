After it was shared that Cardi B would avoid jail time in the 2018 case she faced, the internet lit up. Her fans rallied in support while another rapper's fanbase's criticisms have caused Cardi to remain a trending topic. We previously reported on the rapper pleaded guilty to lesser charges of third-degree assault and reckless endangerment and was sentenced to 15 days of community service.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions," she said in a statement. "As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most--the music and my fans."

However, people came forward to insist that Cardi was responsible for sending men to the strip club to assault two employees, sisters, that day. It was reported that the confrontation stemmed from rumors that one of the women was having an affair with Cardi's husband Offset, and early on an alleged victim was identified as Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Jade, real name Rachel Wattley.

After Hollywood Unlocked shared a retweet from Cardi that showed a Twitter user clarifying that the rapper never pleaded guilty "to sending men to beat up the twins," Jade hopped in the comment section.

"It's in black & white," she wrote. "You can retweet whatever you want , you can't get rid of the facts!"

Meanwhile, Jade recently made headlines after being arrested in Florida. It was alleged that she hit 6ix9ine and later, reports stated that she was hit with a no contact order.

Check out her recent comment to Cardi below.