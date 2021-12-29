Cardi B just keeps on winning. Her latest sneaker collab with Reebok has sold out. The capsule, titled “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime,” was inspired by her hometown, New York, and featured a line of metallic sneakers and apparel. Reebok released two colorways of her sneakers this morning, featuring two monochromatic colors in rose gold and black, which both sold out rapidly.

After selling out, the rapper went to Twitter to express her shock. “WELL THAT WAS FAST”, she quoted in response to the release.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cardi’s latest collaboration with Reebok includes five new metallic leather colorways. The uppers feature a smooth metallic overlay and a rugged outer sole. Ahead of the release, she gave some insight on her latest endeavor, “Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” said Cardi B in a release. “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident, and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!”

Cardi B continues to see much success from her fashion collaborations. Back in August, she debuted her second Reebok collection “City Fierce” inspired by her childhood memories in NYC. Combining her dramatic style with comfortable threads, the capsule was a hit. And of course, she focuses heavily on inclusion, providing a wide range of sizes for fans.

The “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” capsule sale started Wednesday, Dec. 29th at 10 a.m. on Reebok’s site and with select retailers.

