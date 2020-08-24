Cardi B is leaving her mark in hip-hop history, whether you like it or not. Since the explosion that was "Bodak Yellow," Cardi B has been consistently proving her naysayers wrong with multiple hits to her name, and now, the longest-running album by a female rapper on the Billboard 200. Cardi B's Invasion Of Privacy has now spent 124 weeks on the Billboard 200. Cardi hit Instagram with a message to her followers and fans thanking them for their support while hinting at her upcoming project.

"It feels very good !Thank you guys for still supporting and listening to invasion of privacy.Working on my second album,it’s takin time but I want to make sure i put a amazing project," she wrote.

The rapper has been slowly gearing up for the release of a new album. Earlier this summer, she dropped off her first single of 2020, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week in a row, beating out Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" ft. Lil Durk for the #1 spot. She revealed in a recent interview with Angie Martinez that she's not done her album just yet but even so, she wants to have a proper coronavirus-free rollout.