Cardi B's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, has become the first album in history to have every song go platinum, according to Chart Data. The feat was achieved after the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced on Wednesday that “Bickenhead,” “Money Bag” and “I Do” have all been awarded platinum status.

Cardi reacted to the news on Twitter, thanking her fans for their support.

"AMAZING ….can’t wait for my second album," she wrote. "Thanks for all the love & support."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Invasion of Privacy was released on April 6, 2018. The most successful tracks from the album include “Bodak Yellow,” and “I Like It,” which have both reached diamond status. It won Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards causing Cardi to become the first female rapper to win the category as a solo artist.

Cardi has been tight-lipped about her long-awaited sophomore album, but back in December, she confirmed that she plans on dropping the project at some point in 2022.

In the years since Invasion of Privacy launched Cardi's music career, she's focused primarily on her other business ventures as well as motherhood. She's welcomed two children over the past several years.

Check out Cardi's tweet below.

