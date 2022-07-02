Cardi B is known for her untamed and explicit behavior. The 29-year-old artist has always used social media as a way to interact with her fans and show them her outgoing personality, but last night, her plans of entertaining her followers got cut short.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, hopped on Instagram live for her 136 million followers. A clip showed her shouting out the two male rappers who hopped on her latest record, "Hot Sh*t."

"I want to say thank you Kanye. Thank you, Lil Durk. Deada**, I haven't had the chance to hit up Lil Durk and Kanye, but--," she stated before getting cut off. Before she could finish her sentence, her friend was reaching for the phone and saying, "She gotta go."

Wanting to continue, the mother of two yelled, "Wait wait wait," to which her friend chimed in, "You have to get off live now! For real, for real." Not willing to go down without a fight, Cardi explained herself, adding, "I just want to say I'm thankful." Her friend urged, "Alright, say your thanks and then get off live."

Of course, though, Cardi did not follow those instructions. Instead, she handed her other ally her phone so that she could dance to her record. As the bass to her newest song filled the car, Cardi struggled to get out of her seat and shake her bottom. Right as she got in position to begin twerking, her friend snatched the phone, "End the live," she uttered before shutting the whole thing down.

Watch the clip below.