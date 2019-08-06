The lawsuit between Cardi B and her manager Shaft is still very much ongoing. Shaft sued Cardi last year claiming that she breached their contract when she ditched him as her manager forcing the "Press" singer to clap back and sue him for $30 million for taking advantage of her and her money. The Blast now reports that Shaft is asking a judge to dismiss Cardi's request to have a protective order on her upcoming videotaped deposition.

According to the publication, Cardi wants the protective order because she believes she will be asked private things about her finances and conversations with husband Offset. "It is highly likely that any such video will be reproduced and edited (and possibly manipulated) into out-of-context video clips and GIFs of her testimony," Cardi's team stated of the request.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Shaft is trashing Cardi's move citing her past personal videos she's shared to Instagram and how many people would consider those personal, yet she stills shares them. “Defendant may be famous, but that does not in itself entitle her to dictate that her privacy interests are greater than those of other litigants," Shaft and his team state in official documents.

A judge has yet to decide and Cardi's deposition is set for next week.