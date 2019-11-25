Before moving onto Migos rapper Offset, Cardi B had dreams of settling down with Thomas Green, her boyfriend from several years ago. Known online as Tommy Geez, the man has been in and out of prison and, last week, he was caught on video committing a seriously disturbing crime. As reported by Hip Hop Lately and a local New York news site, Geez was arrested after he intentionally ran over a man and his young son on the street, hopping out of the vehicle and slashing the guy before driving away.

The attack went down in Harlem and, as the video shows, the crash occurred at a high speed. The victim and his son were walking down the sidewalk when the car sped up and struck them. Two men could be seen getting out of the car at that point, rushing over to the victim, slashing him and then returning to the whip and speeding off. The incident is believed to have been gang-related.

Green is currently facing attempted murder and assault charges. The condition of the victims has not yet been detailed. We will keep an eye on this situation but it's pretty safe to say that Bardi made the right choice choosing Offset over Geez.