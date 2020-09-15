From absolutely out of left field, it was reported today that Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset.

Follow-up reports have confirmed that the divorce is contested, with Cardi B listed as the plaintiff and Offset as the defendant. It is unclear what happened to cause them to split up but, as it generally goes, the world is speculating on all sorts of things that could have led them to this point.

The surprise end of Cardi and Offset's relationship has sparked a whole bunch of theories regarding what could have happened, including many people believing that Offset could have cheated on the "WAP" superstar.



Rob Kim/Getty Images

In Fall 2018, they began the divorce process before dropping it altogether and reconciling. That time, their break-up happened because of cheating allegations against the Migos rapper. With that in mind, people are assuming that a similar story could be bubbling.

The news is still fresh but, already, fans of the couple are expressing their heartbreak and hopelessness on social media. A good chunk of their supporters had forgotten all about their drama from a few years ago, which is probably what the couple wanted, but it looks like love didn't win this time around.

We've included some of the most popular early reactions below. What do you think of Cardi B and Offset's divorce?