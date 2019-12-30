We've known from time that Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture has a lot of similarities when it comes to her mother. From her on beat dance moves to her "sweet but so feisty" attitude, it's clear that the young cutie is another version of Cardi B in the making. While the family has been spending quality time together over the holidays, the "Money" rapper has recorded yet another moment when one-year-old Kulture has proven to be just like her mommy.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

In the clip below, you can see little Kulture seated next to Cardi B on a couch, suited up in a Santa outfit. It's unclear what Kulture is looking at but her mood is unfazed while looking super cute at the same time. "THIS ANOTHER MOOD ......my baby got maaa moods...Ok imma stop posting her but this was just too much of a mood," Cardi captioned the clip, that hears her ask Kulture: "Why you lookin' so mean?"

Cardi recently covered Vogue with Kulture and her husband Offset spoke on how motherhood has changed Cardi.

“I think motherhood got her more focused. I always tell her, don’t follow the comments. But she’s been outspoken on things since before she was making music, she’s not ever putting on, she’s not ever being cool," he said. "At the end of the day, she’s still going to rap about the same sh**, which is what it’s like being a woman."