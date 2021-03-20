Cardi B is no stranger to spoiling herself and her family, and is often seen sporting some pretty lavish outfits and bags. Her and Offset’s daughter, 2-year-old Kulture, already has some very extravagant accessories despite being so young. This weekend, Cardi shared an adorable photo of Kulture to her Instagram story where she was wearing a $5,000 Chanel crossbody purse that nearly took up her entire body. “Lucky,” wrote the 28-year-old “Up” rapper.

It isn’t always easy for Cardi to style princess Kulture, though. Earlier this month, she shared a post of the toddler wearing a Givenchy fit, some Jordans, and a Balenciaga handbag alongside the caption, “@kulturekiari was so mean today. I couldn’t take not one good pic. Dress by me I guess.” At the end of February, Cardi shared another photo of her and Kulture where the tot was rocking a full Balenciaga fit.

“My baby was soo happy yesterday,” Cardi wrote. “I’m going to enjoy every little tiny moment with my family cause when crunch time comes it gets really lonely.” It’s always nice to see celebrity parents spending time with their kids, and there’s no doubt that Cardi and Kulture bond over their fashion sense. Hopefully, we’ll see some more cute toddler fashion when Cardi’s “crunch time” ends.