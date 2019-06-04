Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture is only 10-months-old and already on the move, or at least she thinks she is. The "Press" rapper shared a video on her Instagram feed that sees the little cutie in her own pink jeep making a move in a sundress, hat and shades. Kulture doesn't get too far without bumping into something but it doesn't stop her cruise. "She think she going somewhere," Cardi captioned the video.

“My confidence comes from within myself, from my personality,” Cardi previously told W Magazine. “Since I was in school, people used to love me. People used to gravitate to me. I used to be like, Why? I don’t feel like I’m the prettiest girl in the room. I don’t feel like I look any type of special. But I guess it’s my personality, the way I walk in and smile, the way I talk.”

Cardi further detailed how she wants her daughter to feel the same way about herself. “I want my daughter to feel like she’s that woman,” she said. “I’m not going to say ‘that bitch’—but I want her to feel like that person.”

Kulture's already there.