Just last week Cardi B shared a throwback image of her daughter Kulture on the day she was born back when she was just a little peanut who sat quietly in her arms. Fast forward one year later and now Kulture is grown little toddler who not only hates to be bothered but loves to bother but also a first-class driving queen who has her own bedazzled Rolls Royce.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The "Press" rapper shared a video to her Instagram story that sees Kulture in her adorable ride with her teddy bear next to her, heart-shaped shades on and a cute little smile. "Excuse me💁🏽‍♀️👑," Cardi captioned the video - peep the clip below.

A while back Cardi opened up to W Magazine about her confidence and how it always came from within. “Since I was in school, people used to love me. People used to gravitate to me. I used to be like, Why? I don’t feel like I’m the prettiest girl in the room. I don’t feel like I look any type of special. But I guess it’s my personality, the way I walk in and smile, the way I talk," she said.

It's such a feeling she hopes to pass down to her daughter. “I want my daughter to feel like she’s that woman,” she added. “I’m not going to say ‘that bitch’—but I want her to feel like that person.”

Kulture looks to be on the right path.