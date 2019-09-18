Cardi B's boss ass single "Bodak Yellow" that was the first taste off her debut album Invasion Of Privacy has become a staple for the rapper's career and never-ending success. The track was released in 2017 and two months after it arrived it secured a Gold plaque, followed by a Platinum plaque leading to her new milestone title of being the first female rapper to have the highest certified single that's 9x Platinum.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Bodak Yellow" has also given Cardi a unique title of having one the longest-running songs at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" from 1998 was the first to hit the three-week mark, followed by Cardi and more recently Lizzo made the breakthrough.

"I wanted to do a song that is, like, 'You know what? I'm in a good place in my life right now and I want to stun,'" Cardi B previously explained when discussing the making of the hit song. "I felt it in my soul -- this song is going to be so popping. While I was recording it, every bitch I don't like came into my head."

When Cardi said she "don't gotta dance," because she "make money move," she meant that.