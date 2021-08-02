It's no secret that Cardi B has amassed a fair number of vocal detractors, determined to tear her down at any opportunity. Yet a crucial fact remains -- as an artist, she's far more supported and beloved than her haters might have you believe. Case in point, Cardi has already amassed a collection of gold, platinum, and even diamond plaques that surpasses many of her hip-hop peers -- and that's only off the strength of one album and a handful of singles.

Now, Cardi has officially secured another new milestone, the likes of which have only been seen by some of rap's commercial titans like Nelly, 50 Cent, Eminem. According to a report from Chart Data, Cardi B's breakout single "Bodak Yellow" (which was recently certified diamond by the RIAA) has officially secured over one billion views on YouTube. Given that the track marks her -- as of now -- lone diamond single, it was only a matter of time before the YouTube numbers mirrored as much.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

As Chart Data points out, this makes her the fastest rising solo female rapper to achieve the YouTube milestone. You have to hand it to the New York rapper, who currently sits at the precipice of her long-awaited and yet-to-be-titled sophomore album. At this point, it wouldn't be entirely out of the realm of possibility for the extravagantly explicit "Wet-Ass-Pussy" video to see a billy, as it currently sits at four-hundred-and-ten thousand in a little over a year.

Give the "Bodak Yellow" video, originally released four years ago ahead of Invasion Of Privacy, a nostalgic revisit below. To this day, does it remain Cardi B's defining song?

WATCH: Cardi B - Bodak Yellow