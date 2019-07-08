The blogger lawsuit between Cardi B and Latasha K sees no signs of clearing up anytime soon. Cardi first sued Latasha for defamation after she claimed the rapper had herpes, worked as a prostitute, and at one point claimed that baby Kulture would be born with disabilities. Latasha clapped back and counter-sued Cardi after she alleged that she received "gang-related threats" and feared for her life.

"Cardi B began to publicly defame Ms. Kebe, referring to her as ‘this blogger lady, by stating that Ms. Kebe makes up fake stories; harasses all of Cardi B’s friends; constantly stalks Cardi B; falsely claims that she has legitimate sources giving her information about Cardi B; uses Cardi B’s name for ‘click bait’; and many other false accusations," Latasha said in her suit.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

TMZ now reports that Latasha has upped the ante on the lawsuit now claiming that the "Money" rapper affected her unborn child after she was put ton bed rest by a doctor. Documents state how Latasha has accused Cardi of assault (even though they were never in the same room) when she and her former roommate Skeemo shared "violent messages" about her online. At one point Latasha was so scared she called the FBI and they told her to relocate if her life was at serious risk.

Latasha took the advice from the FBI and now wants Cardi B to pay the relocation fees as part of her new $3 million lawsuit.