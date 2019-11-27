Earlier this year in March, Cardi B's inner circle felt more complete when her best friend Star Brim was released from prison. Star got locked up after she surrendered to authorities for wire fraud, something the "Money" rapper was proud of. "I mean why wouldn’t she? after she finish her bid no more probation, can travel everywhere and she can live a normal love life! Don’t gotta worry about falling in love knowing in the back of her mind she got to do time," Cardi wrote of her friend at the time.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Star has now announced some special news since she shared an image of herself to her Instagram feed that sees herself seven months pregnant. "7 MONTHS NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD 😊🤰🏾Sb: I know I’m carrying small 😊" she captioned the gorgeous image. Cardi B reposted to the photo of her friend writing: "I’m so happy for you.This will be a never ending beautiful chapter in your life."

At the top of the month, Star shared a PSA on Instagram to those who were discrediting her happiness. She reminded her followers that they may be aware of how much she went through to get to where she is now and no one will stop her from enjoying her happiness. "It's been a long time coming and I'm not letting no one stand in my way," she wrote.