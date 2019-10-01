Cardi B left her humble abode in America to head to the other side of the pond for Fashion Week in Paris and by no surprise, she stepped out in style for every show she attended. The "Press" rapper shared a string of images to her Instagram feed that sees her looking all kinds of fierce and it all began with her masked outfit by Richard Quinn that she showed off next to the Eiffel Tower.

Cardi's second show-stopping look (depending on who you ask) was an all grey number that had her looking like "the teacher!"

Cardi's third outfit for her time in Paris was one that had her name written all over it since it was a bold, loud patterned coat that had her wearing a matching bodysuit underneath.

The next look and personal favourite is a purple leather Nicolas Jebran dress and matching thigh-high boots. "LA CALDIIIIII," she captioned the photo.

And finally the look that ended things on a boss note - a Chanel suit with matching hat and trench coat.

"And I’m off to America. Paris fashion week was a dream for me .From @ThomeBrownny show to ending at the @chanelofficial .God said do the work and I’ll give you the blessings.Im thankful for these opportunities God has given me🙏🏽 I’ll be doing the Vogue panel on October the 10th! See you there!" Cardi captioned her look.