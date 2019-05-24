We recently reported that rapper and Fashionnova partner, Cardi B, was filing a trademark for "Bocktails With Cardi B," which a report by TMZ claimed was for a show, in which the premise was to produce "entertainment services in the nature of providing ongoing episodes for distribution via television and the Internet featuring celebrities and artists."

The publication also went on to say that the plan extended way beyond simply producing a show, but also in the hopes of helming a collection of "clothing, including shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, hats, caps, footwear, skirts, dresses, blouses, sweaters, pants and shorts." As well as this, the trademarked name would be used for "alcoholic beverages, except beer and beverages containing beer."

Upon the report's release, however, Cardi took to Twitter to set things straight about her intentions behind filing for the trademark, saying, "No I'm not doing a tv show. I'm just trade marking different drinks name.," She then goes on to accuse TMZ of fabricating tales out of statements given, "TMZ gets one piece of information and put legs and feet on that bitch !" the star says of the rumours.

However, whatever it is Cardi decides to do with the new trademarked name, it won't be for a hot minute since the artist is recovering from recently having to cancel her Baltimore headlining show for tonight, due to cosmetic surgery complications.