Cardi B still has fans waiting for her sophomore album which has yet to receive an official update. She's offered a few singles, as well as guest verses. However, Cardi is at a point in her career where there are bigger bags for her outside of hip-hop. Not to mention she gave birth a little less than two months ago so it's safe to say she's had a full plate.



Cardi's been popping out more frequently in the past few weeks and it looks like she'll be making her debut at the host of the American Music Awards later this month. An announcement was made on Tuesday morning revealing that Cardi would be taking on the role for the event which is set to take place on Nov. 21st at L.A.'s Microsoft Theatre.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” Cardi said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

AMA executive producer Jesse Collins also expressed her excitement to bring Cardi B on as a host. "We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said executive producer Jesse Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

Will you be tuning into the AMAs this year?

