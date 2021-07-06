Cardi B is always a mood. With her tattoos fully visible, the rapper proved just that when she posted a video of herself twerking in nothing but a gold string bikini, after spending the Fourth of July in sheer leopard-print dress. Longtime followers of Offset's better half know that Cardi is no stranger to putting her comical personality on display, just as much as her assets.

Two days earlier, Cardi B caught our collective attention when she posted a clip of herself stepping out in L.A. Before she left her residence to turn up for Fourth of July, she let out a disclaimer on Instagram about the potential food options available at California bbqs. "California, I’m coming to one of yall barbecues today, I ain’t stay home today. I’m not with them vegan burgers...” the "Big Paper" rapper told her followers.

Cardi B has also been in the news following her and Offset's big announcement at this year's BET Awards. The soon-to-be second-time mother recently gave us a glimpse at her mother-daughter dynamic too, when she had a little (or long, rather) laugh at her daughter Kulture's expense.

After revealing the pregnancy news at June's BET Awards ceremony, Cardi B and Offset posted a number of portraits to Instagram from a pregnancy photoshoot that the growing family had taken in celebration of Kulture's new sibling.

Looks like Cardi has a lot to celebrate nowadays, so she should definitely twerk away. Check out the short clip below.