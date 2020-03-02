It hasn't even been a full month since the tragic death of rising Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke and, already, a posthumous album is being executive produced by 50 Cent as details surrounding his murder are being investigated into by the police. Many predicted that he would have become one of the biggest breakout stars of the year and the success of his album Meet The Woo 2 cements that statement. While Roddy Ricch has already been confirmed to be working on a new song for the late star, 50 Cent has called on Drake, Chris Brown, and others to complement the vibes. It would appear as though Offset was also working with Pop Smoke before his death, taking to Instagram to share a quick snippet of one of their collaborative songs.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Driving in his Lamborghini, Offset sat next to Cardi B and blasted his song with Pop Smoke, highlighting the Brooklyn star's portion of the track. The female rapper is notably turned up, singing along to his verse and spitting some of her trademark "eowwws" along the way. Quavo is also apparently on the track.

There is no current release date for this banger, but it's possible that it will be included on the upcoming album that 50 Cent is completing for Pop Smoke. Do you want to hear more?