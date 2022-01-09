Cardi B and Cuban Doll went at it with each other on Twitter, Saturday night, regarding Offset's alleged cheating scandal. Cuban Doll is adamant that Offset attempted to pursue her back in the day.

The back-and-forth start when Cuban Doll posted since-deleted tweets, which Cardi interpreted as being targeted her way.

"Girl Sdfu !!!!! We never had a problem you dry tweeted that shit bout me … me & you ain’t been cool offset was tryna fuck me," Cuban sent Cardi's way.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

The "WAP" rapper replied: "This is you as well LIKE I SAID …Don’t try to act victim cause I reply to those deleted tweets you was directing at me. Just tell your label to pay me for the promo."

When presented with evidence of her previously denying the rumor, Cuban Doll claimed that she was paid off to shut it down.

"First you said the girl was no longer ya friend, then it turned to he was fuckin her, now it’s he was trying to fuck with you? You can’t even keep up with ya own lies," Cardi tweeted. "Show me the receipts. You started this yet asking me what does it prove? Honey you need this moment not me."

Check out what remains of the interaction below.

