After gracing us with a number of hard-hitting mixtapes, Cardi B made her worldwide impact last year by releasing her debut album Invasion of Privacy. The project is still picking up heavy streams on a weekly basis, serving as one of the top hip-hop/pop albums of its year. She's been hard at work on her next album, teasing it for quite some time with cryptic information about when it could be released. At first, fans believed they may get it by the end of 2018 but clearly, that wasn't the case. Now that this year is coming to a close, Cardi has finally revealed her intentions to drop in 2020, telling the world that she plans to name the album Tiger Woods.

The name of the project took everybody by surprise but, with her explanation, it all started to make sense. "I’m going to name my album Tiger Woods, because remember when everybody was talking shit on Tiger Woods and then he fucking came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m going to name my album," she said during a live-stream. While the title falls in line with Bardi's war against the media and how she continually gets slandered in headlines, some people still didn't understand why she would go and name the album after one of golf's biggest legends ever. Social media was ablaze with people trying to understand her reasoning and some fans even gave her suggestions for alternatives.

Check out some of the most confused posts below and let us know what you think of the name.