It's been a year since Cardi B first threatened to "dog walk" Tomi Lahren. Their feud started with Lahren belittling Cardi's political participation and then continued when the conservative talking head mocked 21 Savage's ICE detainment. It was a peak moment for 2019 pop culture and now it has bled into 2020.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are making headlines for remaining seated during the national anthem at the Superbowl on Sunday night and Lahren gave her two cents on the matter. "Beyoncé & Jay-Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans. Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success?" Tammy tweeted this morning. "You hate police, Donald Trump, and the spirit of this nation so much you can’t pick your privileged asses off the chair for 2 mins to pay some respect? Despicable."

After a fan of Cardi's antics caught wind of this tirade, she tagged the rapper in to put Lahren in her place. "@iamcardib it’s time to walk the dog again," the fan wrote. Cardi was prepared to heed the call: "Get me my leash." In honor of the return of Bardi The Dog-Walker, check out these memes of Lahren on her leash.