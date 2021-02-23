Cardi B is slowly rolling out her sophomore studio album, following up her debut album Invasion Of Privacy by trickling out a couple of hit records in "WAP" and "Up". The New York-based rapper continues to make history as the first woman in rap to debut at such a high position on the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo song since Lauryn Hill, marking yet another success story for the much-discussed celebrity. As the artist teases her new album, she has spoken with the icon Mariah Carey for Interview Magazine, telling her about her upbringing, her come-up in strip clubs, why she decided to start rapping, and her new album.

Touching on her feeling of vindication now that she can afford the greatest hairstylists and glam teams in the world, her early life as a child, and more, Mariah Carey asked Cardi B for details about her new album. She did not refrain from giving the world some answers.

"I feel like I’m missing some songs [for the new album]," said Cardi. "Everybody’s rushing me to put it out, but I don’t know if it’s the right time. When I do interviews, I like to be in people’s faces. I hate Zoom meetings. They’re just so weird. I like to do listening parties. You can’t even tour. That shit’s wack as f*ck."

Mariah told Cardi to take her time before asking if she's got any records like "Be Careful" on the new project, which is one of her favorites. "I do have a song like 'Be Careful,' but I think it’s more personal," she teased. "People were saying, 'You need to be softer. You need to talk more about yourself.' And I was telling them that it’s really hard for me to do love records and express myself like that because I never do that. I don’t talk about love and sh*t."

As for her fears pertaining to the new album, Cardi admits that she feels the pressure from everywhere around her.

"People always have crazy expectations, especially when it comes to female rap. It’s not like it’s a competition, but people are always comparing and comparing and comparing," she said. "It’s almost like they want to see you fail. I hate the feeling when I don’t do something really good. So I want my sh*t to be good because my last album did so well, and if this one doesn’t do well, I’m going to feel really sad."

During their talk, Mariah Carey also asked Cardi about "WAP", the first time Cardi heard profanity in her house, her parents' reaction to her music career, and more. Read it in full at the link below.

[via]