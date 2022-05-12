It was a bit of a messy situation when Cardi B and Offset had a night out in New York. We recently reported on the videos of the Hip Hop couple at a nightclub where the DJ stirred the pot when he not only gave Nicki Minaj a shout-out, but allegedly mentioned certain neighborhoods and gang references. Cardi got on a mic of her own and said she wanted all of the smoke, and now DJ Will, the man on the turntables that evening, has surfaced with a response.

"I'm reading so many stories and narratives about things that happened and didn't happen and I just want to clear the air," said Will before he read his statement.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"Last night in the club, a promoter, manager, passed me along information to shout out and unknowingly I ran with it. I never meant any disrespect to Cardi B, Offset, their family, friends, or fans in any way, shape, or form. It was an honest mistake and I feel horrible about it. Normally, that is something I would never do. I always check and double-check information but I was caught up in what I thought was a Hip Hop moment."

"I accept my responsibility for what happened and send my heartfelt apologies to Cardi B and Offset. I meant no malice, it was definitely no set up, I was simply there to rock the party, which is what I do." Cardi has also shared her reaction to the events in an audio clip where she said she doesn't care about what artists are shouted out or played in the club, but when it comes to getting "spicy" about the streets, people forget that she and Offset are "gangstas."

Listen to and watch both responses to the controversy below.