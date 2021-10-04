Rapper Cardi B has been showing out all over Paris, France for Fashion Week, bringing out countless stunning looks for the weeklong style getaway. Alongside her husband Offset, the "I Like It" singer has shown off all kinds of glamorous looks while overseas, attending the Mugler event last week before shutting things down at the Chanel store with her golden double-breasted jacket. The couple went on to walk the runway at the Balenciaga show before stepping out in eye-catching outfits at Place Vendome. On Sunday night, Cardi was back out again, attending the Messika by Kate Moss event.

In yet another neck-breaking display, Cardi was spotted wearing an all-lavender 'fit with matching hair accessories and sunglasses. She dressed up the ensemble with stunning diamond earrings and a luxurious necklace.

This comes following a week's worth of show-stopping looks from Cardi B, who seems to be the real celebrity standout from Paris Fashion Week. Aside from Kid Cudi's Givenchy look with dramatic red eye makeup, Cardi's looks are some of the only ones that have taken social media by storm, with fans amazed that she was able to bounce back so quickly after giving birth to attend dozens of industry events in Paris.

Cardi previously addressed all of the commenters suggesting that she got plastic surgery on her body after giving birth, denying that much and showing that she's mastered the art of posing for the paparazzi, standing in different angles to reduce the look of her baby bump.



Check out the photos of Cardi from Sunday night, as well as more of her looks from Paris Fashion Week, below.



