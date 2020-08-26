The second night of the Republican National Convention went on without a hitch as America edges closer to its 2020 Presidential Election. Tuesday (August 25) evening's speakers included First Lady Melania Trump who was applauded by supporters for her oration. President Donald Trump sat in the front row with a smile on his face as he watched on as his wife spoke about his accomplishments, expressed sympathy to those affected by COVID-19, advised people to come together during times of racially-motivated civil unrest, and vocalized her pride in America.



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

Of course, Melania's speech was heavily talked about on social media and it didn't take long for the First Lady to become a trending topic on Twitter. DeAnna Lorraine, a Republican author who campaigned for a Congressional seat in California and lost, admired Melania's words and shared a quick thought.

"America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B," DeAnna tweeted. Cardi took note and replied, "Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?" As if that wasn't enough, Cardi couldn't help herself and took things one step further by sharing a nude photo of Melania Trump. "This pic giving me ' yea you f*ckin wit some wet ass p*ssy ' vibes ...just sayin🤷🏽‍♀️," the rapper added. You can check out the racy image here and watch Melania's Republican National Convention speech in its entirety below.