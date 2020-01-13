Cardi B is out here doing numbers. Rap skills aside, Cardi's a bonafide hitmaker as we've seen time and time again since the release of "Bodak Yellow." Despite people doubting her longevity, her debut album Invasion Of Privacy surely didn't disappoint. The 2018 album arrived with critical and commercial success, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 and receiving praise from music journalists and fans alike.

Now, the album already tied Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill last week as the longest-running female rap debut but today, chartdata has officially declared Invasion Of Privacy as the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper on the Billboard 200. Miseducation spent a 91-week stretch on the chart while Cardi has officially hit her 92nd week. This shouldn't be all that surprising considering Cardi's album is also the highest streamed female album in Spotify's history.

Although Invasion Of Privacy is still doing great numbers, fans are still anticipating the release of her sophomore album. 2020 seems like it'll be the year she follows up her debut, especially after teasing a new single. A few weeks back, Cardi revealed that her new single will be produced by Wheezy. There's no set release date yet but we're hoping that she'll come through with some new music soon. Lord knows it's been a minute since we've received some new Bardi.