Not many people can pull off a look as luxurious as the one Cardi B just showed off on Instagram.

As she looks to out-do herself once again, the superstar rapper from The Bronx just came through with one of her most stunning looks yet, getting decked out in full Louis Vuitton-- even getting their famous monogram print added onto her wig.

"I’m on my way," wrote the rapper on Instagram. In the picture, she wears a Louis Vuitton crop top, a high-waisted skirt, some heels, and a bag to match. Showing off a different angle, Cardi B divulged just how bougie she is, getting her hair styled to fit the 'fit. If only her nails were also monogram print... Definitely a missed opportunity.

Recently, Cardi addressed her designer addiction, defending herself and Offset after they purchased an expensive Birkin purse for their 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

"Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go to red carpets. And if I'm fly and daddy's fly, then so is the kid," said the 27-year-old. "If I'm wearing [Chanel], my kid's having the same thing. It's not up to what the kids like. If it was [up to] the kids, they'd be outside in diapers. No."

What do you think of Cardi B's extravagant new look?