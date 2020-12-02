Cardi B was honored with Billboard Woman Of The Year in November which didn't necessarily resonate well with a lot of people. In all fairness, those who were critical of the decision probably didn't like Cardi in the first place. But still, the publication praised Cardi B for the success of the ever-controversial, "WAP" as well as her work in the political sphere.

In the official story that was released today, Cardi B went into a dive on the events of 2020. She addressed protesters playing "WAP" outside of the White House on election night, especially after the backlash from Republicans who've never even seen WAP! "I just feel like it was such a big victory for me and for Megan," she said. "So many Republicans... were talking so much crap about 'WAP.' So it was just a victory for me seeing people celebrating Biden’s win with my and Megan’s song. Power of the pussy, ya heard?!"

Of course, these political pundits on the right, like Candace Owens, have often benefitted from their Internet squabbles with Cardi. She explains that it played a factor in why she wanted to open her own OnlyFans account.

"There’s certain people I want to curse out, but I don’t want to give them clout. For example, when me and Candace Owens got into an argument, I gave that bitch 2 million followers," she said.

And on the topic of new music, Cardi B revealed that there's one particular song with a mysterious female feature that made her cry in the booth.

"I have one song that is very personal and deep. It’s with another female artist, but even when I was recording it, I had to take a lot of breaks. I was looking at my engineer and he was looking like, 'Yeah, Cardi, I feel you,'" she said. "The only song that has ever made me tear up hasn’t come out, and it was about my daughter. I just felt like, “Can you guys stop looking at me recording this? Matter of fact, stop!” I really wanted to put the song out, but I was pregnant and had a really bad cold, so I didn’t sound right. My nose was just too stuffy. Putting it out now [would just be] weird because I’m not pregnant anymore."

Cardi B unpacks a whole lot. Check out some of her looks from the photoshoot below.

