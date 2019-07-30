"Press" rapper Cardi B has been quite vocal about politics, in particular, the candidates campaigning for the 2020 United States presidential election. With so many Democratic nominees throwing their hats in the ring for the coveted position of running against incumbent President Donald Trump, Cardi feels that it's necessary that the public does their absolute best to learn about each candidate.

Her long-standing admiration of Senator Bernie Sanders has been widely publicized. The two have exchanged compliments in the media and earlier this month she tweeted, "I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I'm really sad how we let him down in 2016. This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign."

Weeks later when he visited Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sanders shared that he and Cardi have corresponded. "We have talked on the phone on several occasions. Really smart...she is deeply concerned with what is happening," Bernie said. "She comes from a humble background, she knows what it's like to live in poverty, to struggle and she wants to make sure we can improve life for the working people in this country and I'm delighted."

Cardi recently asked her followers if they could submit questions to the candidates about anything they like, what would they say. Now, CNN reports that Sanders is hoping to appeal to younger voters by filming a 2020 campaign video with Cardi as she presents him with a few of her followers' questions. The rapper shared an image of the session on Instagram on Monday.

"Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country," Cardi wrote in th ecaption. "A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be ? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered. Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!"

"We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process," Senator Sanders told CNN at the shoot. "The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers."