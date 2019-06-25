Cardi B has been on cloud 9 lately with all the wins she's had this year. After being honored with the album of the year award at the 2019 BET Awards, powerful performance with her husband Offset and simply killing the game, the rap star's streak was halted by a grand jury indictment. We previously reported on a grand jury indicting Cardi B in her strip club beat down case. The celebrity was in and out of court after accusations that she ordered a beatdown on two strippers in a New York club. The latter was after Cardi was led to believe that the two were involved in an affair with her husband Offset. And now, the "Press" artist has chosen to speak out on the aforementioned event.

Reports by Page Six indicate that Cardi is unbothered by the indictment and ensures fans she won't be heading to jail anytime soon. During an LA concert which followed the jury's decision, Cardi defiantly exclaimed: "F - - k you mean? I ain’t going to jail, I got a daughter!" She is currently facing two felony charges of attempted assault along with an additional misdemeanor charge from the wild brawl from last year. We expect further details on this later.

