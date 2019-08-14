The lawsuits keep piling on for Cardi B. As her profile grew, more and more people were coming for her in hopes for a bag. Shortly after the success of "Bodak Yellow," Cardi was sued by a man who claimed that the rapper took his picture for the cover art of Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1. He even went on to claim that because of the image, Cardi was able to skyrocket to fame. But Cardi's not budging, demanding that the judge on the case tosses the case out.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

According to The Blast, Cardi B claims the lawsuit filed by Kevin Michael Brophy is nothing but a "celebrity shakedown." In documents filed to court, she said, “The allegations of the Complaint are so far-fetched and lacking in substance, on their face, that they defy credulity. After having more than a year to conduct jurisdictional discovery, Plaintiff has come up with nothing of substance to put meat on the bare, brittle bones of his vague, conclusory allegations. His claims, couched in sensationalistic language, are inherently, and obviously, implausible.”

Cardi went on to argue that the mixtape photo itself was never sold for merchandise nor wasn't entirely monetized since its release. In terms of his claim that his photo launched Cardi's success, she said her “career’s rapid rise was in fact a direct result of the release, massive promotion and huge success of the single “Bodak Yellow."

Cardi's demanding the whole case is thrown out.